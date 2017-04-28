Local Buffalo roam at Bryan home

(Photo: KCEN Editor, KAGS)

BRYAN, Texas - You may or may not know this but the official National Mammal is the Bison.

To clarify, The Bald Eagle is the National Animal. There used to be tens of millions of Bison roaming the country.

Back in the late 1800''s though, there were only about 1,000 Bison left. But thanks to private ranchers, there are now more than half a million.

One local private rancher says The Bison is her favorite animal because of their relationship with the Earth.

"Their hoof action on the ground, they don't pull the roots of the grass, and they eat weeds and when they are on a eco system the grass thrives," Beverly Brown said.

Brown's herd also helped create a scholarship at Texas A&M for native American students. The scholarship is for $40,000.

