Local businesses partner for Harvey supply drive

BRYAN, Texas - For the past week, Fat Burger Bryan and the BCS Salsa group have collected supplies to donate to those affected by the catastrophic flooding from Tropical Storm Harvey.

Event organizer Raquel Gonzalez says that she was so sad to see the thousands of people that were affected by the floods and wanted to do whatever she could to help.

“I read Facebook after Facebook post of local businesses around town that have gotten involved, so that really moved us to do something. The more we reached out the more people reached back out to us, and it really got going,” said Gonzalez.



The group has already taken a truck load of donations to Houston and will continue to collect supplies throughout the weekend.

Drop Off Locations:

Fat Burger Bryan

Margie’s Grill ( First Friday)

Brazos Ballroom Dance



