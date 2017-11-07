Close Local Election Results Laura Clanton, KAGS 8:03 PM. CST November 07, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST It's Election Night! Click here to stay up to date on all the local election results for your area. © 2017 KAGS-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Construction begins on a new Ronald Mc Donald Family Room Free transgender clinic opens tomorrow Push for change: Allowing strollers in Boston Marathon Lane Closures coming to FM 2818 on Wednesday Christie Whitbeck finalist for BISD Superintendent Grimes County K9 officers get vest upgrade woman allegedly stabs father, bites mom 16-year-old charged with shooting parents Ways To Save For Thursday, March 9, 2017 More Stories Local Election Results Nov. 7, 2017, 7:51 p.m. Missing 10-year-old College Station Boy FOUND Nov. 7, 2017, 3:58 p.m. Texas church shooter previously escaped mental… Nov. 7, 2017, 12:35 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs