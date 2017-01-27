Local firefighter undergoes third cancer treatment

(Photo: KCEN Editor)

BRYAN,Texas - A Bryan firefighter and paramedic is fighting for his life. Rayse Richardson is now in his third fight with cancer.

Richardson first found out he had a brain tumor when he was 21 years old, 11 years ago. He had two brain surgeries, then started chemotherapy in 2011 when the cancer returned. All the while, he worked as a firefighter throughout his treatment.

"I didn't want to have any privileges, if everyone else was out working then I wasn't going to be like hey, I have cancer so I need a nap, I wasn't going to do that," Richardson said.

His tumor shrank and his prognosis looked better until last month. On December 29th, 2016 he found out his cancer had returned for a third time.

"You know it is going to come, but it's never a good time but then again it will never be a good time," he said.

Richardson will shortly start radiation, and a Go Fund Me page has started up to help with those expenses. As well as The New Republic Brewery hosting a fundraiser on Saturday at 2 p.m.

