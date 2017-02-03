Local girl living with Congenital Heart Defect

(Photo: KCEN Editor, KAGS)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Railey Rose was born with a Congenital Heart Defect, which effects 1 in 100 live births.

She had her first open heart surgery when only five weeks old. Fast forward to right after her first birthday and she had another one.

"That next morning, they took my six pound baby for her first open heart surgery, and they took a part of her with me," Erica Underferth, Railey's mom said.

Railey now calls her "zipper scar" her pretty heart, and lives her life as a big sister and will be starting preschool in the fall.

"Being a special needs mom is that, she's putting on her own shoes, for most mothers that's normal but she went through a lot of therapy to be able to do this," Erica said.

