Local holiday decorator gives a lesson in holiday spirit

BRYAN, Texas--- Dennis Fleming decorates his house “old school.” He uses older strings of bulbs, ornaments gathered from garage sales, and good, old fashion elbow grease to put up the lights. None of this LED light business.

He’s 71 years old, living with his wife in a pseudo-retirement community in Bryan. They’re one of the few houses on the block with Christmas lights. His neighbors reached out to KAGS about Dennis’ great lights display, and chalked it’s intricacies up to his youthful energy.

“It can be a real hassle when you get old,” Dennis told us. “It’s a lot of work.”

But, there’s something in what the Fleming house does that captures a youthful spirit, like kids waiting up for Santa Claus.

“I think my fondest memories growing up were as a child at Christmas time,” Dennis said, when asked why he goes through the hassle of putting up ornate decorations at his age.

The Fleming’s house was our final trip on the great KAGS Holiday Light Search. Fittingly, they taught us that no matter how old you are, you’re never too old (or young at heart) for Christmas.

To everyone who opened their homes to let us come see their holiday lights, thank you. To all, Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays.

© 2017 KAGS-TV