Local MADD Reacts to San Antonio Crash

BRYAN, Texas - The local chapter of the organization, Mothers Against Drunk Driving are once again speaking out against impaired driving.

They want to stress that impaired driving is not just drunk driving. The message comes after reports that the driver involved in that deadly church bus crash was on prescription drugs at the time of the accident.

Reports also indicate that authorities found marijuana in the young man's truck.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving say being under the influence of any drug or alcohol puts everyone on the road at risk.

"Our name might be mothers against drunk driving but our mission includes impaired driving and people who don't know how medicine will effect them or illegal drugs as well," Victim Specialist Chae Chavez with MADD said.

