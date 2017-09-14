Local man turns himself in to Galveston PD

GALVESTON, Texas - A local College Station man has turned himself in after a warrant for his arrest in Galveston.

Garrett Dikes, 28, was arrested and charged with stalking back in 2012 here in Brazos County. Five years later, he is charged with stalking again in Galveston.

Once Galveston PD got word Dikes was in the area stalking a female, a warrant was put out for his arrest.

Dikes was a 'missing' and 'wanted' person at the same time. According to Galveston PD, a security camera had an image of Dikes wearing brown shorts and a brown shirt on Tuesday.

He allegedly abandoned his truck and was traveling on foot.

Shortly after midnight on Wednesday, Dikes turned himself in via phone call and is currently in the Galveston County Jail.

