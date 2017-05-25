Local mother helps her daughter with getting her Masters degree

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Louise Bonneau was born two and a half months premature, with a brain that left her with cerebral palsy.

"Trauma, lack of oxygen, and cranial hemorrhaging and all three can cause cerebral palsy and all three did," Jane Bonneau said.

Louise has been in a wheelchair her entire life, meaning when she got to college she was going to need help in class.

"They were originally going to set me up with note takers with other students at A&M but that's not always reliable because sometimes those students wouldn't show up," Louise said.

Jane said some of the note takers would call 10 minutes before class to let Louise know they weren't going to make it.

So Jane stepped in and became the full time note taker for her daughter. She would drive Louise to and from class and help quiz her at home.

"I remember when Louise would have study groups at home and I would be in the kitchen and I would hear them saying something and I would yell oh wait you forgot this," Jane said.

Jane didn't stop helping after Louise got her Bachelor's degree. Louise was accepted to UT and her mom drove her to Austin twice a week for three and a half years.

"We had that entire discussion at the point like okay am I going to do this and how is it going to look?" Louise said.

Louise is now a full time social worker putting both of her degrees to good use.

"I know I am doing something special in the eyes of most people I know that, but I couldn't imagine doing it for my child," Jane said.

© 2017 KAGS-TV