Local organization strives to preserve Czech hertiage

BRYAN, Texas - Each year the Brazos Valley Czech Heritage Society and the Czech Educational Foundation of Texas brings either a classical or folk music group from The Czech Republic to promote the Czech culture and preserve the Czech heritage.

This year they brought the folk brass band Stříbrňanka who hails from Moravia in The Czech Republic and consists of a variety of musicians both amateur and professional.

Along with these music groups the organizations have ongoing Czech language learning classes in the local community.

