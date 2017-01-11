Local political parties react to Obama's speech

(Photo: KCEN Editor, KAGS)

BRYAN, Texas - President Obama left many on the left wanting him to stick around, while some on the right are looking forward to change.

"He is optimistic for the future as he leaves office, as our we in the republican party," David Adcock with the republican party of Brazos County said.

Obama said in his speech that he is confident his administration made a difference but that the American people were the real change.

"We have to work with what's in front of us ad not give up, President Obama in his speech last night said something that everyone needs to hear that its upon each individual to protect democracy," Cedrick Gilbert said with the democratic party of the Brazos County.

However, both political party leaders both agree small businesses will continue to do great here in our area.

(© 2017 KAGS)