Local resident offers ride share for Chilifest

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Thousands will be flocking to Snook this weekend to enjoy food, drinks and a star studded line up at Chilifest, but for College Station resident AJ Rice he will be heading to Chilifest with a different purpose in mind.

"I want people to go and have fun but also be safe about it," said Rice.

Although AJ wont be enjoying the event as a spectator, he has decided to rent a 15 passenger van to take people to and from Chilifest.

AJ says the idea was on his mind for some time but the recent fatal bus crash that effected his hometown confirmed his desire to provide a safe mode of transportation to event attendees.

"That bus was actually from New Braunfels, one of the local churches and it definitely just hit home for me," said Rice.

AJ says he was surprised at how responsive people were to his Facebook post, but is happy he is able to take the time out of his weekend to do so.

Although his main concern is providing people a safe alternative to driving under the influence, he still wants to make it an enjoyable experience for all of his passengers.

"If I can spend time out of my day contributing and maybe saving people the hassle of finding a ride or driving themselves in order to help save lives then I'd be more than happy to," said Rice.

For those who cannot book AJ, a free shuttle service will be operating from the Post Oak Mall that will begin running at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Even more incentive to grab a ride is that local law enforcement will be out in force.

Multiple officers, deputies and troopers will be on the lookout for drunk drivers, and you don't have to be swerving on the road to be pulled over.

They could stop you for a broken tail light, or even not wearing your seat belt, and if you have been drinking, you'll likely be headed to jail.

