Local restaurant celebrates Fat Tuesday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Fat Tuesday is in full swing and locally people are celebrating the end of carnival season with dancing, frozen drinks and of course crawfish.

Fat Tuesday or Mardi Gras as said in French has a bigger meaning than many may think as I learned from Willies Grill and Icehouse Marketing Director Angela Hughes.

"Ash Wednesday is tomorrow so tonight is the night that everybody comes out, eats a lot of good food, has a little bit to drink and parties it up before they have to start the fasting season of Lent, said Hughes.

Fat Tuesday occurs 46 days before Easter and is a day of indulgence before having to fast for Lent.

At Willies Grill and Icehouse College Station, they wrapped up the season with a party of their own.

"We're excited that everyone is out and having fun on a Tuesday night to just play music and the weather is really good," said Nashville singer and songwriter Lexi Larson.

This is the first time Willies has had a celebration such as this in College Station that was filled with beads, games and live music, but no Fat Tuesday celebration is complete without a few pounds of crawfish.

(© 2017 KAGS)