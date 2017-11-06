In a recent article by Expedia the city of Bryan has made the list as one of the best cities in America for holiday shopping in 2017.

The good folks at Expedia examined an abundance of social media posts from Facebook and Twitter about cities that offer opportunities for consumers to shop local and support local businesses.

Thanks to the Annual Christmas Arts & Crafts show, the Downtown Bryan Lighted Christmas Parade, and our variety of local shops we have been deemed one of “the most buzz-worthy places” to find unique gifts with a “festive flair.”

To read more and to learn about the other great cities that made the list, check out the Viewfinder Travel Blog for Expedia.

