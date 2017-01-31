Local thefts increase with the new semester

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Local officials say higher number of thefts are customary during this time of year.

In the last week there were nine reports of theft in College Station, two of which were connected. College Station police say that during the start of a new semester, the opportunity for theft is more prevalent.

This can be due to students moving in and out of dorms and apartments, the number of parties that occur during the beginning of a new semester or simply because the vulnerability factor is there.

(© 2017 KAGS)