Local Warden Brings Dozens Of Programs To The Prison

BRYAN, Texas - The Bryan Federal Prison Camp hired a new Warden four years ago, and since then she has added programs that you will not see anywhere else.

Programs such as air brush classes, dog training, cosmetology, and more.

"The community projects that we do here give the ladies a chance to give back to the community, many are from broken up families or have been abused so being able to give back to the community sure gives them some value," Warden, Marne Boyle said.

Nine women were chosen to air brush helmets for kids with Epilepsy and gives them to an agency in San Antonio.

"Not only does it help pass the time but it prepares me for going home building my life better from the inside out, i can do a lot more things now with confidence and capability," Inmate, Lela Carpenter said.

