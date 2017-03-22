Lyft to arrive in College Station on Thursday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Lyft is coming to College Station!

The ride-sharing company announced on Wednesday that the service will launch at noon on Thursday, March 23.

Lyft works similar to Uber, another ride-sharing company, which has been in the area since, at least 2015. Here's how it works: download the Lyft app on your phone, request a ride and pay through the app.

Courtesy: Lyft

Passengers can use the code LYFTLOVE17 to receive $5 off your first ride.

Other Texas cities launching on Thursday include Abilene, Laredo, Lubbock, Midland, San Angelo, Tyler, and Victoria.

If you're interested in driving for Lyft, click here.

© 2017 KAGS-TV