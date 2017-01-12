Madisonville teen calls mom, a 911 dispatcher, to say house ablaze

Courtesy: GoFundMe (Photo: Summers, Zac)

MADISONVILLE, Texas - An emergency call a 911 dispatcher in Texas recently answered turned out to be from the dispatcher's daughter who was reporting that their house was burning.

Layla Wray was working an overnight shift in Madison County, north of Houston, when her 14-year-old daughter called to say the fire began on a back porch.

Wray maintained her composure during the call early Saturday and told the teen to remain calm and that firefighters were en route.

Wray's daughter, son and husband were not hurt but the home was destroyed.

Her only moment of agitation came when her children starting bickering and she told them to stop.

Madison County Sheriff Travis Neeley issued the following statement on social media:

"On behalf of the entire staff and the Layla Wray family, we would like to extend our most deepest sincere thank you to all the community and people that have come forward with contributions and donations to help a family in need.

As most of you know, Layla Wray an Emergency Communications Operator here at Sheriff's Office, lost everything they owned except the clothes they were wearing the night of January 7th, 2017 in their house fire.

The outpouring of love and support has been overwhelming. It is so heartwarming to see that kind of support for one of our own. I cannot find the words to express our gratitude and appreciation to all who have made their recovery possible.

Thank You and May God Bless You All!"

As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe page for the Wrays had generated more than $12,000. According to the page's organizer, the family will use the funds to "replace clothing and hygiene products first." The family will use the remaining funds toward paying for a new home.

