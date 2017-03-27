Make a Christmas Happen organization makes donation to the Grimes County Sheriff's Office

Pictured from the left: Chief Deputy Todd Greene, Lt. David Cook, Chuck "Bear" Branco, Tom Chambers, Sheriff Don Sowell, David Lewis, Becky Lewis, Deputy Annie Chumley, Becky Whaley, Martha Kneis, and Capt. Ryan Rutledge.

GRIMES COUNTY- The Make a Christmas Happen organization donated $500 to the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office on Monday.

Make a Christmas Happen is a non-profit organization that helps Grimes County families and children who are need.

For the last 11 years, they have assisted area residents with food, clothing, appliances, bedding and other items. Last year, the organization helped 10 families and 30 children.

The Sheriff’s Office says the donation will be used for departmental needs.

If you know of a family in need during the Christmas season, call Captain Ryan Rutledge with the Grimes County Sheriff's Office at (936) 873-6406.

© 2017 KAGS-TV