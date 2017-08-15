Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk set for Oct. 22

BRYAN, Texas--The American Cancer Society hosted a kick-off breakfast for the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk Tuesday at the Stella Hotel.
Community members gathered to honor breast cancer survivors, and pledged to help fundraise for the event.
The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk will be at 1:30pm on October 22, at the Lake Walk Town Center in Bryan.
© 2017 KAGS-TV
