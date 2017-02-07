Man arrested after high speed chase

(Photo: KCEN Editor, KAGS)

NAVASOTA, Texas - Justin Stewart has been arrested after a high speed chase on Highway 6. Stewart was pulled over for a traffic violation in Bryan. He then took speeding towards Navasota and exited off FM Road 2154 and left his truck and started to run on foot.

Police followed him down the railroad tracks and trapped him into a pasture.

DPS helicopters from Houston flew out to the scene and were the ones to find Stewart and make the arrest. He was arrested at 6 p.m in Navasota.

