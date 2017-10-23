Man arrested in connection to weekend apartment shooting

Update: COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- On Oct. 23 at 3:15 p.m., the College Station Police Department arrested Traigh Liam Gonzalez, 22, in connection with the shooting of Christopher Maurice Idlebird Jr.

The shooting occurred on Oct. 21 at around 8:44 p.m. at 2101 Harvey Mitchell Parkway.

Update: A warrant has been issued for a man in connection to apartment shooting that took place on Oct. 21.

The College Station Police Department issued a warrant for Traigh Liam Gonzalez, 22 of College Station.

On Oct 21. at approximately 8:42 p.m. it is believed Gonzalez met with the victim in a parking lot at 2101 Harvey Mitchell Pkwy for a drug deal at which time the victim was shot and killed.

Police do not believe the public to be in any danger at this time.

Anyone with information about this offense or the whereabouts of Gonzalez is asked to contact the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.

Original: On Oct. 21 at approximately 8:44 p.m. officers with the College Station Police Department responded to 2101 Harvey Mitchell Parkway South (The Flats on 12 Apartments) in reference to a report of shots fired in the area.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a deceased male in the parking lot of the complex.

The College Station Police Department Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and began conducting an investigation.

At this time, the investigation is on-going, and there is no one in custody.

This case has been turned over to the College Station Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division. Anyone with information about this offense is asked to contact the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.

