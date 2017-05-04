Ohio man claiming to be Jesus pulled over in golf cart, offers sexual favors to deputies: video

(Photo: Wayne Co. Sheriff, Custom)

UNION TOWNSHIP - Someone's in some holy hot water.

Wayne County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man who broke into a home, stole a golf cart, claimed to be Jesus and offered sexual favors to officers Tuesday night.

According to Wayne County Sheriff Capt. Doug Hunter, a 20-year-old man walked into a home and discharged a fire extinguisher before laying down at the foot of a couple's bed.

The homeowner and intruder prayed together before the intruder left the home and proceeded to a local business, where he stole a golf cart.

Deputies pulled the man and golf cart over, and the man identified himself as Jesus and God. He threatened to kill officers, claiming he had no choice. He also said he had used marijuana, but did not disclose if he'd taken any other drugs.

The man also offered sexual favors to the deputies, who "just were not interested in having that type of relationship with the man," Hunter said.

Watch video of the man's arrest in the player above.

The man claiming to be Jesus was taken to a local hospital for mental evaluation.

Hunter says the man, who provided deputies with a variety of names, faces a handful of charges for entering the home, stealing the golf cart and rummaging through a vehicle.

Hunter also warns people to lock their car and home doors to prevent incidents like this.

© 2017 WKYC-TV