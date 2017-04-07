Man recovering in hospital after being hit by a train

BRYAN, Texas—A local man is recovering in an area hospital after what police say was a suicide attempt.

Just after 7pm police were dispatched to Graham and Tatum Street where a witness saw a man on the railroad tracks as the train was approaching.

According to police, the man tried to jump out of the way as the conductor tried to stop the train, however, the train still hit him.

That man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police did not confirm his identity, but said he was in his mid 30's or 40's.

Authorities are still investigating, but say at this time no charges are being filed.

