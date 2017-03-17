Man robbed at gunpoint at Northgate

Police lights.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- College Station Police are looking for the suspect in an armed robbery.

Around 1:30am Friday, a man says he was walking down the sidewalk near Northgate when another man approached him and asked to use his cell phone.

The suspect then asked how much the phone was, and the victim tried to get the phone back, when the suspect pulled a gun and pointed it at the victim.

The suspect also allegedly hit the victim in the face. The victim offered to go to an ATM and withdraw one hundred dollars, which he gave to the suspect in exchange for his phone. The suspect then drove off toward Bryan.

If you have any information you're asked to call the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.

© 2017 KAGS-TV