Man sentenced to 99 years for molesting daughter

BRYAN, Texas-- A district judge sentenced a College Station man to 99 years in prison for sexual assaulting his daughter.

In 2014, Reginald Thomas reportedly molested his nine-year-old daughter for over three months. He was accused of sodomizing the girl and forcing her to touch him inappropriately.

“The monster destroyed an innocent life that he was charged with protecting. Thanks to this sentence, he will no longer be able to hurt children.” said District Attorney John Brick.

Officials said Thomas had a very long criminal record, including drug possession and DWI.

Thomas was convicted in October 2016 and sentenced on Thursday.

