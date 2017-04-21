` (Photo: KCEN Editor, KAGS)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Thousands of scientists and science enthusiasts are expected in Washington, DC for a "March for Science", and a team of graduate students at Texas A&M are planning a similar campus event Saturday in support of the march.

The A&M A-STEP group will host a local march, as well as science demos around the campus.



Their purpose is to educate the community on the importance of science in our society and to encourage the younger generation to one day follow in a science path.

March for science will take place Saturday April 22 at 1 pm at Simpson Drill Field, the other events will happen inside the life sciences building.

