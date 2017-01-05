MD Anderson

HOUSTON -- MD Anderson has announced that 800-900 Houston employees will be laid off.

The layoff plan implemented will impact less than 5% of the roughly 20,000 person workforce. Physicians and in-patient nurses will not be involved in the reduction plan. The layoffs go into effect this week. 12% of the affected staff hold management or leadership roles.

"I can assure you, during the last several months and more recently during the decision-making process, great effort and compassion have gone into exploring all options to make sustainable changes and to avoid impacting our treasured colleagues," said MD Anderson President Ron DePinho.

Employee notification began Thursday morning and will continue into next week. The hospital is expecting to save $120 million per year with the cuts.

MD Anderson: Every employee laid off will get severance pay. Help with resumes, HR contacts, and social services also available. — Adam Bennett (@AdamBennettKHOU) January 5, 2017

"MD Anderson’s long-term financial health remains strong. These actions will not impact patient safety or quality of care," a statement from the hospital read.

DePinho cited rising "national healthcare costs, progressive reduction in reimbursement of care and expanding healthcare needs due to an aging America" as reasons for the financial struggle.

According to its website, "the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center is one of the world’s most respected centers devoted exclusively to cancer patient care, research, education and prevention." The center's main location is in the Medical Center but it also operates out of smaller clinics in Katy, the Bay Area, Memorial City, The Woodlands and Sugar Land.