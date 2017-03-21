'Medical miracle': BAMC doctors re-attach woman's arm

Surgeons were able to save a Schertz mother's arm using a rare procedure. (Photo: KENS)

SAN ANTONIO - A Schertz mother is learning to re-use one of her arms after it was severed in a car crash. Surgeons were able to save her arm with a rare procedure never before performed in Texas.

For Kelsey Ward, her latest victory of picking up a banana at the grocery store gives her hope. She works countless hours a week at her therapy sessions to re-strengthen her right arm.

"The best way to explain it is [as if] you're in the gym and you're working out hitting your max," said Ward. "Just the smallest task is excruciating."

It's been 11 months since Ward's arm was reattached.

According to Ward's doctors, the surgery has been performed on just about 80 people worldwide. Ward said she remembers very little about the accident. "I actually just remember leaving work and then waking up and them telling me my arm was gone. I had been in a really bad car accident," she said.

"They said my life was about to seriously change," she said.

Ward's arm was severed when a guardrail pierced the passenger-side window of her SUV. San Antonio firefighters found her arm at the scene, packed it in ice, and brought it to Brooke Army Medical Center's trauma center.

When doctors realized the arm could be saved, they quickly got to work.

They reconnected Ward's Ulnar nerve, but her median and radial nerves had to be transplanted.

Doctors also took muscle from her back to reshape her arm. Ward said she woke up to her arm already reattached, something she's thankful for.

"I was really happy to be alive. When I saw my kids for the first time, it was the biggest relief," said Ward.

Ward's therapist, Christopher Ebner has been working with her nearly everyday since. He said in 15 years, he's never seen someone as strong as Ward.

"It takes a ton of physical and emotional strength," said Ebner.

Ward hopes to one day be able to use her arm normally again.

"I'm going to grab a door knob one day and open the door," she said. "I already held my steering wheel, with everything I got, but I turned it. It worked."

If you would like to help Ward with medical expenses, visit her GoFundMe page.

© 2017 KENS-TV