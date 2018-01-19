Meet Stubbs our KAGS Pet of the Week

This little guy is waiting for a forever home!

BRYAN, Texas-- A cute little guy with short legs and a big heart is our KAGS Pet of the Week.

His name is Stubbs and he’s looking for a forever home.

Stubbs has been at the Bryan Animal Center since November.

The center takes in both cats and dogs found in the City of Bryan and then puts them up for adoption.

They also help educate the public on pet issues like vaccinations and micro-chipping, in addition, to working with Animal Control officers to get the animals off the streets and into loving homes.

“Our staff know what they’re doing and know all the personalities of the all the animals,” said Ashley K. Rodriguez, Program Coordinator at the Bryan Animal Center.

“Our staff is here 24 hours and seven days a week with our animals,” she added.

The Bryan Animal Center usually houses around 150 animals, and works with rescue groups to find foster families for some of the animals.

So now back to our Pet of the Week: Stubbs is between one and two years-old. He’s sweet and loves to cuddle.

Plus, Stubbs like to run around and chase his toys.

The Bryan Animal Center said that Stubbs is heartworm positive which can sometimes be a deterrent in adoptions; however, heart-worms can be treated and some animals are cured after treatment.

If you want to give Stubbs a forever home, you can find him at the Bryan Animal Center.

And, you may have trouble going home without him.

