Miami Dolphins quarterback writes letter to Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - The Miami Dolphins quarterback and Texas A&M alumnus Ryan Tannehill writes a letter to President Young to end dog labs at Texas A&M.

Tannehill has sent a letter stating:

Dear President Young,

I'm writing to you as one of the many people who have seen the heartbreaking footage released by PETA showing the conditions of golden retrievers and other dogs at Texas A&M's canine muscular dystrophy laboratory. As a dog lover and as an alumnus of your university, I implore you to make the compassionate decision to call for an end to the experiments, stop breeding these dogs, and release them for adoption.

The images from that video will never leave my mind. Muscular dystrophy is indeed a terrible disease, and there's no question that a cure must be found. But subjecting trusting dogs to a shortened lifetime of difficulty, pain, and loneliness is not the way to do it. This cruelty is completely unjustified. Texas A&M's years of experiments on dogs have not led to a cure or even to an effective treatment. It's time to reject this failed approach and to put resources into better methods now being used elsewhere.

Please put a stop to this cruel and fruitless work and adopt these dogs out to compassionate families who will give them all the care and attention that they deserve for the remainder of their lives. Thank you for your attention to this crucial matter.

Sincerely,

Ryan Tannehill

