Million Dollar Project Starting In Bryan

BRYAN, Texas - The Bryan City Council has approved the first step of fixing a problem that is a little smelly.

Back in January, the lid on the digester system at the Burton Creek waste water plant popped, due to trapped gas, hence the smell.

On Tuesday night city council approved spending money to fix the damaged lid, but the entire system is dated and needs an upgrade.

"The things we looked at for the design contract was what are some advantages we can gain operationally, odor control and what options we have on that, and what would be best fit for the cities investment not just for today but years going out, " Mark Jarica, treatment manager said.

If approved, the new system will cost the City of Bryan more than one million dollars.

