Missing 10-year-old College Station Boy FOUND

Jay O'Brien, KAGS 4:14 PM. CST November 07, 2017

Missing College Station boy has been found safe, according to a tweet from CSPD Assistant Chief Brandy Norris. 

COLLEGE STATION, TX -- A 10-year-old Chandell Bell was reported missing from South Knoll Elementary in College Station, according to a tweet from CSPD Assistant Chief Brandy Norris. 

Chandell was last seen wearing a gray shirt and camouflage pants. 

Anyone who has information about where he is should call CSPD at 979-764-3600. 

We'll update this story as we get more information. 

10 year old Chandell Bell is missing from South Knoll Elem. If you see him, please contact CSPD at 979-764-3600. #bcstx #aggieland pic.twitter.com/B4tqUjHf1b

— Brandy Norris (@CSPDAsstChief) November 7, 2017

Here is what Chandell is wearing: pic.twitter.com/mO4J9piI82

— Brandy Norris (@CSPDAsstChief) November 7, 2017

