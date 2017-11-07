Missing 10-year-old College Station Boy FOUND

Missing College Station boy has been found safe, according to a tweet from CSPD Assistant Chief Brandy Norris.

Chandell has been found safe! Thank you to everyone for your help and concern! — Brandy Norris (@CSPDAsstChief) November 7, 2017

COLLEGE STATION, TX -- A 10-year-old Chandell Bell was reported missing from South Knoll Elementary in College Station, according to a tweet from CSPD Assistant Chief Brandy Norris.

Chandell was last seen wearing a gray shirt and camouflage pants.

Anyone who has information about where he is should call CSPD at 979-764-3600.

We'll update this story as we get more information.

10 year old Chandell Bell is missing from South Knoll Elem. If you see him, please contact CSPD at 979-764-3600. #bcstx #aggieland pic.twitter.com/B4tqUjHf1b — Brandy Norris (@CSPDAsstChief) November 7, 2017

Here is what Chandell is wearing: pic.twitter.com/mO4J9piI82 — Brandy Norris (@CSPDAsstChief) November 7, 2017

