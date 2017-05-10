Missing child found

BRYAN, Texas -- Manuel was located in an area near his home and is safe.

The investigation into why he did not return home is still ongoing.

Original :

The Bryan Police Department need your help in locating a 12 year old boy.

Manuel Gonzales did not arrive home after school on May 9.

Family members called friends and conducted a search on their own before reporting him missing at 11:30 p.m.

Authorities have no indication that foul play is involved and also have no indication that he was having troubles at home.

Interviews with multiple people at Jane Long stated he was last seen near the Tennis courts around 4:00 p.m.

Due to his age and length of time he has been missing authorities are asking for the communities help in locating him.

If anyone has seen Manuel they are asked to call the local police department and report it immediately.

