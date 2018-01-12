MLK Day events around the Brazos Valley

Martin Luther King Day Badge Icon (Photo: shelma1, shelma1)

BRYAN, Texas - In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day Monday, there will be various events around the Brazos Valley to celebrate.

On Saturday January 13, the College Station Lincoln Recreation Center will host their annual Dream Works Conference to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s many years of public service.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Lincoln Center. Admission is free for the conference, and lunch is $5 per plate. You can also pre-register online through the city of College Station website.

On Monday January 18, the Brazos Valley Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. will host their annual MLK March and Program.

The event will begin with a march along Martin Luther King Jr Street starting at the Sadie Thomas Park pavilion and ending at Kemp Elementary School.

Following the March, there will be a program featuring keynote speaker Hugh McElroy in the Kemp Elementary gymnasium, and celebration of Dr. King’s birthday.

