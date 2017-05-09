Modern Technology Simplies Home Security

COLLEGE STATION, TX--- - Modern technology is making it easier for you to keep an eye on your home. In fact, you can keep an eye on your home from your phone.

"You don’t have to have a team of guys come out running cables," Robert Agan said, a Best Buy employee in College Station. "There’s a lot of cameras that we sell now that have simple mounts. “

By using Wi-Fi, that's the same connection your phone uses, these security cameras can allow you to view your home wherever you are.

“As long as your familiar with basic smart phone operations, these cameras are super easy to set up," Agan said. "It’s something an average person could take home, unbox, and figure it in not too long of a time.”

Some of these home camera systems allow you to watch a live, high definition view home from an app. Most of the systems allow for multiple cameras in a single set up, like NETGEAR's Arlo line.

Robert says he has seen this technology being purchased for even small business. But you don’t have to be a business owner to protect what’s most valuable to you.

“We can offer you peace of mind when it comes to being able to control in your situation," Agan said. "No one is probably going to run up in our house in the middle of the night, but the one night that they do, it’d be nice to have footage of them doing it."

At the Best Buy in College Station, these cameras systems start at $60, upwards to $800 depending on how many cameras you want in a set up.

© 2017 KAGS-TV