More than 100 local law enforcement officers working security detail in D.C.

(Photo: KCEN Editor, KAGS)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - There will be more than 100 local law enforcement officers working security detail in Washington D.C. for Donald Trump's inauguration.

Our officers left on Wednesday morning to make the trek to D.C. They will go through an all day training process on Thursday, and then be ready to go by 2 a.m. on Friday.

"Friday morning, our buses are leaving that morning at 2:30 because we have to be in position in the parade route at 4 am and will be there for about 15 hours for pretty much as long as Metro P.D. needs us," Tristen Lopez with College Station Police Department said.

There will be security detail every four feet along the parade route, where our fellow officers will be helping out.

"Everybody was just living in that moment and enjoying being there, and it was just a big mix of a lot of different people and its amazing to see the end of an electoral process," David Johnson with College Station Police Department.

