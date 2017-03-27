More than 35,000 pounds of Jose Ole beef taquito product recalled

Jose Ole Frozen Beef Taquito product. Photo: Jose Ole website.

WASHINGTON - Ajinomoto Windsor, Inc is recalling approximately 35,168 pounds of frozen ready-to-eat beef taquito products.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), the products may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically rubber with plastic.

The problem was discovered when Ajinomoto Windsor, Inc. received two consumer complaints of foreign material in its ready-to eat beef products on March 14, 2017 and March 21, 2017. The materials were pieces of rubber with white plastic that originated from the Lampasas, Texas based company's processing equipment.

The products were produced on December 30, 2016. The following products are being recalled:

· 60-oz. plastic bags inside of a corrugated carton labeled as “JOSÉ OLÉ TAQUITOS BEEF CARNE DE RES IN CORN TORTILLAS Crispy and Crunchy,” with case codes 3366365A, 3366365B, 3366365C, 3366365D and a Best By date of December 30, 2017.

The items were shipped to retail locations in California, Florida, Illinois, Missouri, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wyoming. Products subject to recall have the establishment number “Est. M-5590” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

There have been no reports of illness due to consumption of the product.

