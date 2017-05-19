Multiple departments respond to apartment fire

(Photo: Garrity, Molly)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Several units from both Bryan and College Station fire departments responded to the Tower Park apartments in College Station Friday afternoon. The fire was in an upper level unit of one of the buildings.

Bryan & College Station fire depts on scene of fire at Tower Park apts. Fire appears to be out. pic.twitter.com/Yotb1W9Pqt — Molly Garrity (@MollyGarrity) May 19, 2017

