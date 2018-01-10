Multiple law enforcement agencies search for missing Bryan man

Night Time Police Violent Crime Intervention. Police Vehicles with Flashing Lights. (Photo: welcomia, This content is subject to copyright.)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas—Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching an area in south College Station for a missing Bryan man, according to Bryan Police.

BPD said 24 year-old Randy Roblyer was reported missing Sunday around 2 p.m.

Police said that he left on his own accord and did not suspect any suspicious activity.

Roblyer’s mother posted on Facebook asking for help in finding her son.

On the post, she said he was last seen driving a white Ford Explorer Sport Track truck.

Authorities said that College Station Police found what’s believed to be Roblyer’s truck off William D. Fitch between Highway 6 and Highway 30.

Police said there is nothing indicating any kind of foul play around the vehicle.

However, authorities said that Roblyer has some kind of medical condition so they’re conducting a search from both the ground and the air to cover all basis.

© 2018 KAGS-TV