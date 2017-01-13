NAACP president stops in DFW, urges residents to become socially active

NAACP President, Dr. Cornell W. Brooks

DALLAS – The nation is honoring the contributions of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., just days from President-Elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.

They are events some civil rights advocates are recognizing and speaking about to communities.

“We have every reason to be concerned,” said Dr. Cornell W. Brooks, President and CEO of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.

Brooks is making a stop in Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend to serve as keynote speaker for the annual MLK Banquet at UT-Arlington.

“We come to Texas to talk about voting rights. To talk about criminal justice reform. To talk about ways in which we, as citizens, empower ourselves," Brooks explained.

Brooks said he is bringing a message of the importance of civil rights and the NAACP’s continued efforts toward activism in changing social times. He was among a group of people arrested during a sit-in protesting the nomination of Senator Jeff Sessions in early January.

“We need an attorney general who has the guts, the courage, the expansive view and inclusive view of the law to ensure justice for everyone. Equal treatment, equal justice for everyone," Brooks said.

Brooks is among civil rights advocates who have been very critical of the president-elect’s cabinet nominees and the confirmation process.

However he says the NAACP can work with the Trump administration.

“We are committed to working with the administration, as long as they are committed to working with and under the constitution," he said. "And that cannot mean more racial profiling. That cannot mean more police misconduct. It certainly cannot mean more voter suppression.”

The NAACP president did not hold back on his criticism of local issues either. He talked about the viral video and controversial arrest of a mom and her two daughters in Fort Worth last month.

“You don’t manhandle someone’s mother,” Brooks said. “You don’t manhandle someone’s child in that manner.”

Brooks questions the City of Fort Worth’s handling of the investigation. He says it's another alarming example of the need for changes in police departments.

“I saw that video as a father,” Brooks said. “I don’t want anybody’s child treated like that. I don’t want anybody’s parents treated like that. And the way we address the situation, is we reform these police departments.”

Brooks says the NAACP is seeing a significant surge in membership across the country, especially among young voters.



