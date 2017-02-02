National Wear Red Day February 3rd

(Photo: KCEN Editor, KAGS)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Macy's and The American Heart Association are asking you to wear red tomorrow to help bring awareness to heart health.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in women. The Heart Association hopes bringing awareness will help save lives here in the Brazos Valley.

"We want to light up the community in red, we want everyone to know what red stands for. So yes posting pictures on Facebook to show awareness and let people know that it is that day," Joyce Sutherland, a volunteer with the association said.

On February 11th there will be a ball at Miramont country club hosted by The American Heart Association, and all proceeds go right back into the Brazos Valley to help locals fight heart disease.

