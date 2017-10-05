Navasota ISD school bus involved in early morning accident

A Navasota ISD school bus was involved in a accident this morning leaving three students and two bus drivers with minor injuries.

According to reports the accident happened around 6:30 a.m. on Highway 159 north of Millican.

A Dodge pickup crossed into the buses path and hit the bus head on.

After being checked out by EMS the students were released to their parents. The bus drivers were taken to a local hospital for further testing.

The driver of the pickup was also transported to a hospital.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved," said Stu Musick, Navasota Superintendent. "We are happy to hear that the students and individuals involved are safe."

