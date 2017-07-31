Navasota man found dead, one arrested

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

NAVASOTA, Texas -- On July, 31 at around 7 a.m. Officers with the Navasota Police Department received information, from a home health provider, of a deceased individual located inside their home in the 700 block of West Virginia in Navasota, Texas.

The individual is identified as 63 year old Navasota resident Pankie Freeman.

Officers began investigating the death as a homicide.

A person of interest was identified as a result of the initial investigation and after confessing to the murder of Mr. Freeman, 35 year old Navasota resident Romeka Conley was arrested and charged with Murder, a First Degree Felony.

This case is an ongoing investigation and an autopsy has been ordered.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Criminal Investigation Division of the Navasota Police Department at 936-­825-­6124.

