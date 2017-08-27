Navasota sanitary sewer system overflowing

NAVASOTA, Texas -- Manholes across the city are overflowing due to heavy rainfall in the area. The City of Navasota sent a press release Sunday, saying the rain from Hurricane Harvey has overloaded the city's sanitary sewer system.

The combined runoff is flowing into Cedar Creek and the Navasota river, and is expected to continue throughout the storm. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has been notified.

