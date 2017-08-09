New hotel and conference center on schedule

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - The new hotel and conference center, across from Kyle Field is still right on track to be completed next year.

This hotel and conference center has been worked on for months with 200 workers every day seven days a week.

"We are on track, on schedule, and we are very excited about what this is going to provide, not only to Texas A&M but to Bryan and College Station region as a whole," Phillip Ray said.

On the fifth floor of the project you can see the pool, a great view of Kyle Field and the rest of Aggieland.

The model is finished and open to the public, it is located on the Northeast side of Kyle Field. It will show you what a typical room in the hotel will look like.

"It's a very close replica and you're going to see the finishing touches and it will be very similar," Ray said.

This project will be completed by September 2018.

