New Kyle Field consessions for 2017 season

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - A new menu revealed on Thursday at Kyle Field, and those concessions are quite different from your typical ballpark hot dogs.

A&M's Executive Chef, David Picou has created some out of the box snacks for football fans. There are 3-pig nachos, Slovacek hot dogs and sausages and a sweet tea marinated smoked pork rib.

Of course there were some slow smoked pulled pork and house smoked brisket sandwiches. One fun fact about all of these meats, is that they are all cooked and smoked at Kyle Field.

"Its definitely all about our smoked meats, we do them all in house our brisket, our pork, I think we made the best meats here in Texas," Chef Picou said.

The food will be available in just two days at the A&M home opener.

© 2017 KAGS-TV