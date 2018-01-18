New plans unveiled for Grimes Co. stop on upcoming Texas Bullet Train

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas – New plans for the upcoming Texas Bullet Train station in Grimes County were unveiled Thursday.

The station will be built on 60 acres of land in the Roans Prairie area of Grimes County, along Highway 30 and west of Highway 90. Developers say the station will serve the Bryan-College Station area, as well as the Huntsville area.

The Texas Bullet Train will travel from Houston to Dallas. The Grimes County station will be the only midway stop on the line.

According to Texas Central, which is developing the bullet train, the station will have a shuttle to Texas A&M’s campus.

While the designs were released Thursday, the plans are not final. Texas Central says the final designs are pending.

