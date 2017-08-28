New York City Fire Department comes to Texas

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - When Hurricane Sandy hit the east coast, The Texas A&M Forest Service sent crew members to help out.

Now, to return that favor, The New York City Fire Department is here in Texas to help with Harvey.

11 first responders were briefed on Monday here in College Station by the A&M Forest Service ahead of the trek to Houston.

An additional 29 members are flying down making a total of 40 fire fighters from the state of New York, to help out in Houston.

"We want to help the citizens of Texas, Houston in particular, because we understand what they are going through. We've been through this before with 9/11 with Hurricane Sandy and its effected us all and we know what they are going through," Sean Johnson with FDNY said.

© 2017 KAGS-TV