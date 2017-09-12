Nightly road closures at FM 60 and FM 2818

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Motorists traveling FM 60 and FM 2818 can expect some delays starting Tuesday night.

The intersection of Harvey Mitchell Parkway and FM 60 will be closed for construction from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m Tuesday and Wednesday night causing Harvey Mitchell to close down completely under the FM 60 overpass.

TxDot crews will be placing bridge beams in order to widen the over pass forcing drivers to exit at FM 60 and then turn onto FM 60 or continue straight to re-enter FM 2818.

Officers will be controlling the intersection of FM 60 to keep traffic flowing and assist FM 2818 traffic attempting to cross over FM 60.

This work is part of the construction for the new diverging diamond interchange at the intersection which will widen the bridge and intersection.

